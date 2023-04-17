A chart-topping rock band is making its return to Dubuque as part of a summer concert series.
Halestorm will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on Aug. 12.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21. Tickets start at $49.99 and can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Halestorm previously performed in Dubuque in 2018 as part of the Dubuque County Fair. That concert brought about 6,000 people to the fairgrounds.
Band members consist of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale, as well as Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith.
The Grammy-winning band has had six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart since releasing their debut album in 2009. Those hits include "Freak Like Me," "Uncomfortable" and "The Steeple."
On Friday, Q Casino also announced Danish rock band Volbeat would perform at the Back Waters Stage on July 15, along with special guest Bad Wolves. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 21.
Volbeat has racked up 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart over the years, most recently "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Shotgun Blues" in 2021. Other hits include "The Devil's Bleeding Crown," "The Hangman's Body Count" and "Last Day Under the Sun."
Q Casino has already announced multiple summer shows at its Back Waters Stage for the summer.
Shows start with the Kick Off 2 Summer event on May 26 with bands Unicorn Fist, The Love Monkeys and Electric Shock.
Chart-topping rapper Flo Rida will take the stage on May 27.
Popular Iowa cover band the Pork Tornadoes will perform June 3.
Hit Rock band 3 Doors Down will take the stage on June 23 as part of its anniversary tour.
Grammy-winning country artist Darius Rucker will headline a show on July 13.
Elle King, who has hits on both the pop and country charts, will perform on Aug. 11.
