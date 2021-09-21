PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A candidate for southwest Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District hopes to become the Democratic contender in the 2022 general election but posits himself a political outsider who will be beholden to neither political parties nor lobbyists.
Tripp Stroud, a 37-year-old attorney who lives and operates a legal practice in Spring Green, launched his campaign last month and is making rounds through the district.
“If we want a change in Wisconsin, we have to work hard and start early,” he told a handful of voters Monday at a campaign stop in Platteville.
Stroud hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Howard Marklein, also of Spring Green. In previous races, the two-term senator won with healthy majorities, capturing a four-point lead in 2018 against his Democratic opponent, Kriss Marion.
Marklein said he has not decided whether he will seek reelection but anticipates making an announcement in the spring.
Aside from Stroud, no other Democrats have announced their candidacy.
Stroud’s top priority is attracting and retaining residents in southwest Wisconsin, which is experiencing a milieu of symptoms related to depopulation: Public school consolidations and staff sharing, farm bankruptcies and labor shortages.
Data from the 2020 census indicated that over the past decade Grant County experienced a small uptick in population, but most of that growth occurred in people older than 18. Meanwhile, Iowa and Lafayette counties saw population declines among juveniles.
Stroud has proposed a plan to incentivize former residents to return to southwest Wisconsin, including paying for moving expenses or forgiving student loan debt. Other states, such as West Virginia, have offered direct payments to encourage people to move to rural towns.
“These kinds of things pay for themselves,” Stroud said. “When you have someone who moves back home, they are buying a house, they are buying furniture, they are putting their kids in school. There is a domino effect. The upfront costs to the taxpayer are relatively small.”
He also would eliminate the state’s contentious manufacturing and agriculture credit.
Stroud criticized the partisan vitriol present in both state and federal government.
He said cooperation in the state capitol could be fostered if lawmakers create a nonpartisan redistricting process similar to that used in the State of Iowa, restrict campaign contributions and establish term limits for Wisconsin offices. Stroud said he would support legislation to that effect.
“We are at a turning point here,” he said. “When I see people who are running in the state, I see a new generation of folks that want to see change at the state level and are really motivated.”
Marklein said he remains connected to the residents of his district and noted that even local municipalities and businesses are represented by lobbyists.
Charlie Clark, a retired Platteville High School counselor who attended Monday’s event, considers himself a political independent. He said he appreciated Stroud’s positive attitude.
“The government can do good things,” Clark said.