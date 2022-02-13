A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two sex crime cases.
Devyawn E. Bostic, 20, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and dissemination of obscene material to minors.
If the plea agreement is accepted, an additional charge of third-degree sexual abuse would be dismissed, along with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend a 10-year prison sentence. However, Bostic “will not join in that recommendation and may argue for fully-suspended sentences or any other legal sentence,” plea documents state.
Court documents state that Bostic sexually abused a girl younger than 15 at several locations in Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., over a multiple-months span.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
During an interview with officers in March, it was discovered that Bostic had a relationship with a different girl, who was younger than 17, documents state. A forensic investigation of Bostic’s phone uncovered a video of Bostic and the girl.
Bostic’s sentencing hearing will be held March 21 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.