Tickets go on sale later this month for Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s popular Women’s Night.
This year’s event is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Total Fitness Family Rec Center, 1110 16th Ave. Court SE.
The keynote speech, “Just as You Are,” will be delivered by Mandy Sullivan, the founder of Nurture Her Soul. The event also will feature a catered dinner, vendors, raffle prizes and the Woman of the Year award.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Jan. 20 at the chamber office. Prices start at $20.
Nominations also are being accepted for candidates for the Woman of the Year award. Nomination forms can be picked up at the chamber office or accessed at dyersville.org/events. Eligible candidates include “any woman positively impacting the communities and lives of those residing in the Dyersville area (Dyersville, Earlville, Farley, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Petersburg, and Worthington),” according to an event announcement.