DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors this week gave final approval to an ordinance that prohibits marijuana establishments in the county.
It will go into effect 30 days after it is published in the official county newspaper and only would come into play if the drug is legalized in Wisconsin.
A divided board voted against a motion to alter the ordinance before it was approved for the second time.
Supervisor Kriss Marion proposed an amendment that would have inserted the word “recreational” before “marijuana” throughout the ordinance, but that amendment was shot down by a vote of 10 to 6. Marion, Bob Boyle, Ursala Fecht, Rita Buchholz, Robert Laeser and Steve Spensley voted in favor of the amendment.
When it failed, the board then approved the second reading of the ordinance by a vote of 11 to 5. Boyle, Marion, Laeser, Fecht and Buchholz voted against it.
The ordinance prohibits all marijuana establishments within the county, including the resale or commercial selling of marijuana or any product that contains marijuana. It also prohibits the sale of drug paraphernalia.