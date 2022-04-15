The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Darius J. Harrison, 18, of 2536 Windsor Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
  • Emanuel Pratt, 57, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
  • Dorrion Thompson, 19, of 2671 Marywood Drive, reported the theft of money and items worth $650 between April 7 and 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
  • Ty’Quan T. Strowder, 19, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $3,000 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from the 300 block of Hill Street.
  • Robert R. Frommelt, 77, of 760 Berkley Place, reported the theft of $1,010 worth of tools between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday from his residence.
  • Victoria S. Eggers, 701 Berkley Place, reported a theft of $1,669 between April 6 and Wednesday at her residence.
  • Jalen N. Schropp, 20, of Parnell, Iowa, reported the theft of a smartphone worth $1,100 on April 8 from the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

