The Telegraph Herald asked area residents to share stories about the lessons that their fathers taught them. Here are their responses:
Father: Jeff Haverland, 43,
Peosta, Iowa.
The best thing my dad taught me was to do what you want, not what others want because at the end of the day, it is your life.
Jack Haverland, 17, Peosta, Iowa.
The best thing my dad taught me was that you will be able to do whatever you put your mind towards, regardless of how much money you have or what family you came from.
Anna Haverland, 15, Peosta, Iowa.
Father: John Winch, 70, Madison, Wis.
My dad taught me to chase my curiosity. I’d take apart and fix the remote-control cars he bought me, ultimately leading to my career in engineering embedded devices.
Dan Winch, 34, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Mike Ashe, 67, Hampton, Va.
Growing up, my dad talked to everyone everywhere we went. As a result, I’ve never met a stranger. I make friends in line at the grocery store, the park, the doctor’s office, the DMV — basically everywhere I go.
Vikki Peterson, 40, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Jim Butson, 88 (died in 2018), Platteville, Wis.
What my dad taught me is the importance of working hard. Having grown up on a farm, it became clear that you can always make a living if you are really willing to work.
Duane Butson, 67, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Father: Charles “Pete” Larson, 65 (died in 2012), Platteville, Wis.
My dad taught me to respect even when one does not deserve it. Give “the shirt off your back” even when you have no money, food or (are in) danger of having nowhere to live. By doing that, you can make someone’s day better even if yours is not. To love unconditionally. To forgive when bad things happen. Never give up, even though that may seem like the only option. To always try and stay true to yourself no matter what others think! That was my father!
Wendy Hoffman, 49, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Joel Watkins, 58,
Belleville, Wis.
To work hard to support your lifestyle and family. Do not live beyond your means. Help your neighbor when you are able. Patience grows when you become a parent. Not everyone says, “I love you”; some may just show it.
Erin Ihm, 27, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Ralph Heaser Sr., 93 (died in 2016), Minneiska, Minn.
My father passed away in 2016, but the lesson I learned from him that has served me well in my life is also a strong suggestion for the times we live in currently with this COVID-19 pandemic:
No matter with whatever you may be confronted, just keep struggling ahead and deal with it. Relief and happiness are the rewards of getting through something extremely problematic.
He was an Army Ranger in the first wave on Omaha Beach in WWII. He would know.
Karen Leisen, 77, Dubuque
Father: Michael Halverson, 62, Mineral Point, Wis.
My father taught me forgiveness. He is the most passionate, caring father a girl could dream of. I put him through so much, and he always stood by me.
My dad also taught me how to raise walker coonhounds, race them at field trials and hunt for raccoon. Raising walker coonhounds goes back generations in our family. My dad has had over 30 of them at a time and just finally gave away his last few hounds this past winter. My dad is the best dad in the world.
Heather Halverson, 40, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Douglas Stockli, 69, Fennimore, Wis.
Whenever I asked my father what a word meant, he would say, “Let’s look it up!” He would go to the bookshelf and grab the dictionary, and we would look it up together.
If I asked him how to do something, he would complete the task with me, explaining the steps as we went. This taught me to research and trust data — to not just trust what others say but to go straight to the source to learn the meaning of things.
It has been an amazing quality to be able to carry through my life. He also taught me very valuable lessons about inclusiveness and social responsibility.
Natalie Murphy, 39, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Charles Nye, 61 (died in 2020), Cobb, Wis.
Shortly after we moved to Wisconsin, you took a job in Madison working the late shift. … After a time, I realized your weird hours weren’t just work. You were a fireman, a first responder and in the VFW. You did speeches on Veterans Day and were constantly on the run at the sound of a siren. Even if it wasn’t in your area. And later you added in tech rescue, ropes and MABAS (first responder mutual aid). … So many times, we’d stop at calls together with Mom when we were out running errands, and I’d watch you lead and comfort.
You didn’t stop being a hero when you got out of the military. You said so many times you wish you hadn’t retired. But you made the best out of civilian life. A hobby out of saving people. In so many ways. From fires to kids that needed an ear.
You made being strong look easy. Not because it is for you. Not because you don’t break a little here and there but because you faced the scary head-on. Then, you’d go feed birds afterwards and laugh with the family. You just did what needs to be done like someone breathing air.
And man, it’d make you mad to see someone not keep it simple, do the right thing or take advantage of our freedom.
Good to you was easy.
Christine Alt, 32, Platteville, Wis.
Father: Everett Kingery, 90 (died in 2012), Afton, Iowa.
He taught me respect, honesty, work and living within my means.
Janet Busch, 84, Dubuque.
Father: Joseph Mueller, 78 (died in 1993), Dubuque.
He taught me how to fish. He was a good dancer, so I followed his example on that. I am 74, and I still love to dance — especially polka!
Kitty Cavanaugh, 74, Dubuque.
Father: Fred Svoboda, 86 (died in 1990), Minocqua, Wis.
My dad was an automotive genius. There wasn’t a car he couldn’t repair. He was also a tool and die maker. He ran a repair shop of three garages, which he mostly single-handedly built. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He had one bad problem. He was an alcoholic. I worked with him, and he was a hard-driving man and demanding person. You didn’t argue with him. He had three sons and one daughter — all two years apart. My sister is the youngest at 86. Any money I made, I had to pay him half. I still love him because he taught me how to work.
Roger Svoboda, 88, Dubuque.
Father: Harold Duffy, 69 (died in 1982), Prairie Du Chien, Wis.
He taught me to kneel down and say your prayers every a.m. and p.m. by the side of your bed. He also taught me to love to sing. Loved him very much!
JoAnn Kaiser, 80, Dubuque.
Father: Edward Julius Goodman, 77 (died in 1968), Dubuque.
He taught me to pay bills promptly.
Thomas Goodman, 87, Dubuque.
Father: Ray Hantern, 52 (died in 1954), Dubuque.
Taught me honesty and how to make “change” (money). We had a mom and pop grocery store. (He taught me) responsibility and love of music.
Geri Goodman, 86, Dubuque.