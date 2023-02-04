PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When University of Wisconsin-Platteville sophomore Nedallas Hammill steps into the dance arena, he gets ready to tell a story.
The 19-year-old has spent years practicing to perfect his hoop dancing moves, from the eagle — in which hoops are looped along his arms and back to look like wings — to other moves that include spins or intricate steps.
“I always tell people it’s up to your imagination what you see,” Hammill said. “I obviously have an idea of what I’m creating, but at its heart, dancing is for the people and for the audience, so I want people to be able to look at my dance and create their own stories in their mind.”
Hammill — a member of the Dine’ (Navajo) and Ho-Chunk nations — hopes to put that practice to good use this month at a Super Bowl weekend performance, as well as at a world champion hoop dancing competition soon after.
Hoop dancing is a form of storytelling through dance that includes the use of several circular hoops. Hammill said he most frequently dances with 13 hoops, though he has integrated as many as 28 into his shows.
Performers use the hoops to create formations, or unique visual shapes, which often have ties to nature or the cycle of life. The practice has ties to several Indigenous communities and has been performed for centuries across the country.
“Over time, the dance has become a bit more contemporary,” Hammill said. “Especially with younger dancers, they might add in breakdancing techniques or even TikTok dances. And while that can look really nice, I’m just not as good at it, so I like to focus on the traditional formations.”
Hammill learned his skills from his father, Brian Hammill, a five-time world hoop dancing champion. Brian Hammill was given his hoop dance in 1994 by a friend from the Alabama-Coushatta Nation and taught his son years later, having Nedallas start with five hoops, then moving onto seven, 10 and eventually 13.
“When you give a dance, you give it with an understanding that you teach the story of a dance so they can share it to another person,” Brian Hammill said. “So I was very honored to give this dance to my son, and he’s performed all over the country and in other countries not just dancing, but also sharing that story.”
The duo now perform with Native Spirit Productions, a cultural entertainment company Brian Hammill founded in 1997. The company sets up appearances and performances nationwide in hopes of sharing Native American culture and dance.
Nedallas Hammill is pursuing a business administration degree at UW-P in hopes of one day taking over the family business. He has performed with the company for years, and now he is working to understand the financial and event coordination aspects of the business.
“It’s something that I’ve been doing my whole life and something that I’ve always enjoyed, so if I’m able to make a career out of it, that would be great,” he said.
Hammill said he has taken somewhat of a step back from performing to focus on his studies but that he still practices and performs fairly regularly. His family recently moved from New River, Ariz., to Benton, Wis., where it has a home studio for practice and contest preparation.
He already has a few titles to his name, including first place in the teen division at the 2020 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest, but he hopes to add to that list this month with several upcoming high-profile performances.
First up is a Super Bowl weekend performance, where he will dance for NFL executives and potentially some players from competing teams. After that, he will head to Phoenix to compete in the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest on Feb. 18 and 19.
It will be his first time competing at the contest since before the COVID-19 pandemic and his first time performing in the adult division. The division includes competitors ages 18 to 39 who will perform for hundreds of people come competition day.
“It’s going to be my hardest competition yet since the adult division has all these performers in their prime,” Hammill said. “I’ll be facing some of the best of the best.”
