Rowan Fry, 13, a seventh-grade student from George Washington Middle School, discusses his poster about Thurgood Marshall during the student Martin Luther King Jr. tribute ceremony held Sunday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Donna Loewen, one of the presenters and event organizers, interviews Ben Leach, 6, a first-grade student from Bryant Elementary School, during the student Martin Luther King Jr. tribute ceremony held Sunday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Ben Leach included several hearts in the colorful mobile he made to represent the work of Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s about love, kindness and fairness,” said Ben, a 6-year-old first-grade student from Bryant Elementary School. “You want to treat people how you want to be treated.”
Ben was among 38 students honored Sunday at a ceremony held by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Ben and the other students had entered essays, artwork, poems and online displays related to King or other figures or topics associated with the civil rights movement.
Amira Williams, 10, a fourth-grade student from Prescott Elementary School, created a poster detailing the life of Ruby Bridges, who as a child became the first Black student at an all-White Louisiana elementary school in 1960.
“She changed the world by being brave,” Amira said of Bridges.
The ceremony was held in-person after being presented virtually for two years due to pandemic-related concerns. Donna Loewen, one of the presenters and event organizers, said it was important to gather in-person at this year’s ceremony, which drew more than 100 people.
“Martin Luther King would have wanted it that way,” she said. “Dr. King thought that relationships form the basis of all promising prospects.”
A march from Jackson Park to St. Luke’s preceded the ceremony. The march drew around 50 people.
The local NAACP has sponsored the essay and art project in Dubuque’s public and parochial schools since 1990. The essay and art project drew more than 250 entries this school year.
“I always look at this as an opportunity for adults to learn from youth,” Loewen said. “The students are our teachers today.”
Rowan Fry, 13, who is a seventh-grade student from George Washington Middle School, created a poster celebrating the life and achievements of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“He was involved in the case that desegregated schools,” Rowan said of Marshall’s role in the landmark 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
Rowan’s 9-year-old sister, Clara Fry, a third-grade student from Bryant, was honored for her project celebrating Maya Angelou.
“I learned that she wrote poetry,” said Clara Fry, who added that the research for her project was fun.
Evie Davis, 9, another third-grade student from Bryant, also created a project based on the life of Bridges.
“She was a really big influence to kids,” Evie said.
Carter Collins, 8, also a third-grade student from Bryant, said he learned about King while working on his project and during the ceremony.
“Martin Luther King changed lives,” Carter said. “The whole world would be different without him.”
