Platteville hospital begins infrastructure improvements on adjacent land

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville hospital has started making infrastructure improvements to land it purchased in 2019.
Southwest Health is developing property on the north and west sides of the hospital, according to a press release.
The development includes the installation of roads, water and sewer lines and other public works.
Southwest Health purchased 27 acres of adjacent farmland in 2019 and later agreed with the City of Platteville to develop the land.
The release notes that there are no specific plans for the future use of the land, but that once the infrastructure improvements have been completed in late July, lots will be marketed “to businesses that may be interested in building next to the hospital.”
“We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint, to better serve our communities,” said Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach in the release. “Over the last few years, we have experienced significant growth, and having the additional land developed will open up opportunities for Southwest Health and the community.
“We understand that economic development is the role of the entire community, and we are excited to partner with the City of Platteville and the other taxing entities on this development. Even though there are no immediate plans to build on the new development, we are excited to get it underway.”