Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to give taxpayer funds to private schools if parents enroll their children there made quick progress in the Iowa Legislature this week.

The Students First Act would create an education savings account for students whose parents remove them from a public school and enroll them in a private school. The majority of funding the state would have allocated to the student’s public school district would be moved into the account.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.