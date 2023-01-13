Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to give taxpayer funds to private schools if parents enroll their children there made quick progress in the Iowa Legislature this week.
The Students First Act would create an education savings account for students whose parents remove them from a public school and enroll them in a private school. The majority of funding the state would have allocated to the student’s public school district would be moved into the account.
Based on the current per-student allocation, that would move $7,598 annually with the student. The bill would leave $1,205 to the public school the student previously attended.
“The state’s investment prioritizes students over systems,” Molly Severn, the governor’s legislative liaison, said Thursday during a Senate subcommittee meeting on the bill.
The proposal also would phase in eligibility for education savings accounts for students currently enrolled in private schools, starting with families who have lower income levels.
Reynolds announced her proposal during her annual Condition of the State address Tuesday. By the speech’s end, her proposed legislation had been introduced to both the state House of Representatives and Senate.
The Senate Education Committee met Wednesday and assigned the bill to a subcommittee that met Thursday.
“Anyone who has followed state government in Iowa has to know it’s an issue that’s been in front of us,” said committee Chair Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa. “This is the sixth or seventh year in a row.”
That subcommittee meeting drew significant attention.
People filled the meeting room 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Would-be participants were asked to form single-file lines out the door — divided by their position on the proposal — and given three minutes each to share input.
As many as 300 participants also watched the meeting on Zoom, including educators and other residents from the Dubuque area and from Bellevue.
Proponents of the proposal — who referred to it as “school choice” — included a recent private high school graduate who said his parents’ decision to let him enroll in a private school changed his life for the better. A mother said her children had been exposed to values and materials inconsistent with those of her family at school and on the bus.
Opponents of the proposal — who called it a “school vouchers” program — said more than 75% of Iowa schools are in rural communities with no access to private schools close enough to attend. Others said private schools are not required to accept all students who apply — while public schools must educate all students — nor would they be required to do so in the governor’s bill.
Nearly all opponents shared fears that the proposal diverted funding that otherwise would go to public schools. Iowa lawmakers in recent years have increased school funding annually but at levels lower than the rate of inflation.
Rozenboom denied those claims at Thursday’s subcommittee meeting, insisting the proposed funding was new money.
“Our fiscal policies of the last few years, including the tax cuts, have put us in the position where we can do this,” he said.
The bill would invest $107 million in the education savings account program. Reynolds also proposed a 2.5% increase in per-student funding for public education, which would equate to an $83 million increase.
Committee Ranking Member Iowa Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames — an economist — said the bill made up for none of the $501 million in additional funds he said public education would be receiving if state aid increases had kept up with inflation in the past six years.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said after the subcommittee meeting that giving new funds to private schools was the same as diverting funds away from public schools.
“They are doing (an increase as low as 2.5%) in order to pay for these private schools,” she said. “That’s like creating a whole new education system when we don’t fully fund the one we already have.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, is the only area lawmaker who serves on the Senate Education Committee. She was not on the bill’s subcommittee but commented ahead of the meeting on the proposal’s weighty price tag. Cournoyer, whose district includes Maquoketa, also is the vice chair of the joint Education Appropriations Subcommittee.
“It is a big ask, for sure,” said Cournoyer. “So we will have to look at the revenues and how this can work.”
Both Cournoyer and Jochum said their inboxes quickly had filled with comments on the proposal from educators and parents in the school districts they represent.
Members of the Senate subcommittee ultimately voted to advance the bill to the full Education Committee.
The House version of the bill has a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
