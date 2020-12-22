APPLE RIVER, Ill. – A Jo Daviess County nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting bald eagle populations is looking for volunteers for its annual bird count.
The Eagle Nature Foundation, located in Apple River, announced it will hold its annual midwinter bald eagle count on Jan. 30 and 31.
A press release states hundreds of volunteers will participate in counting the bald eagle population in the tri-state area and beyond.
Volunteers are sought for the event. Anyone wishing to participate can call 815-594-2306 to receive count forms.