Expansion of child care services and fines and fees reform are among the City of Dubuque’s state legislative priorities for the new year.
Dubuque City Council this week unanimously approved the city’s 2022 legislative priorities, a list of recommendations compiled by city staff that will be used to lobby local state legislators.
City officials establish their list of legislative priorities each year, and several recommended actions often carry over from the previous year, such as a proposal to increase the limit on the local option sales tax from 1% to 1.5%. Some new recommendations also made it to this year’s list of priorities.
Teri Goodmann, the city’s director of strategic partnerships, said the city’s primary legislative goals this year revolve around promoting workforce development, child care and housing and maintaining economic development tools such as tax increment financing.
“We want to ensure that state funds are being used in innovative ways,” Goodmann said. “We want to provide our input on what kinds of programs are being funded.”
Child care solutions
Several new recommendations aim to address the area’s child care shortage. In Dubuque County, there are 5,686 total child care spaces but 7,342 children ages 5 and younger.
The city’s recommendations include providing funding for public-private partnerships to grow the child care industry, increasing funding for the Child Care WAGE$ program, reinstating before- and after-school grants programs and increasing minimum income levels to be eligible for child care assistance.
Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director, said that a shortage of child care options directly impacts the city’s ability to attract businesses and create jobs.
“Child care is a workforce development issue,” she said. “We are hoping Dubuque can figure it out locally, but this is something that is going to require action from everybody to solve.”
Goodmann said early indications from state legislators point to a bipartisan effort to address child care shortages throughout the state.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds previously has stated that proposals will be presented at the upcoming legislative session to address the shortage.
However, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she is doubtful any significant legislation will pass.
“Democrats put forward policies every single year to address the child care shortage, and Republicans cannot agree on what to support,” she said. “We have heard over and over again from businesses that child care is at a crisis point.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she believes the ongoing child care shortage in Iowa must be addressed, but she questioned the effectiveness of legislation that would rely on additional government funding to solve the problem.
“It’s not an issue that government can fix alone,” she said. “We can’t expect taxpayers to continue throwing money at this problem.”
Equity efforts
Some of the city’s legislative recommendations are tailored toward promoting equity, primarily related to criminal justice.
Proposed reforms include eliminating mandatory sentencing provisions, ensuring that police departments can create an early warning system to identify police officers exhibiting problematic behaviors, and legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana use and possession.
Dubuque Interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the city already has software that tracks and alerts the department of officers who receive a high number of complaints and are involved in a large number of pursuits in a short period of time. The legislative recommendation is designed to push for such a system to become more widespread, Jensen said.
“It’s not something that is required at this point,” he said. “We think it’s a good thing. It’s preventative, and it’s about transparency.”
Another recommendation proposes reforms for court fines and fees, including eliminating the $300 eligibility threshold for a fine payment plan and the $50 minimum payment requirement, increasing the prescribed value of community service hours, increasing funding for staffing courthouses and allowing for the waiver of debt collection fees for people experiencing financial hardship.
Collins Eboh, the city’s acting director of equity and human rights, said a review of the impact of fines and fees on minority and low-income residents found that court-imposed fines and fees had the most significant negative impact on people’s lives.
“Much of the fine and fee pain points are happening within the court system,” he said. “That is something that is out of the city’s control, so that requires advocacy at the state level.”
Bottle bill
One recommendation asks that legislators oppose any bill that would eliminate the current Beverage Containers Control Law, which puts a 5-cent charge on all bottle and can purchases in Iowa that can then be refunded at redemption centers and participating retailers.
Recently, the cost of maintaining some redemption centers has exceeded their overall operational costs and has resulted in proposed legislation to alter or eliminate the program.
The city recommends increasing the handling fee paid to redemption centers and participating retailers, which currently is 1 cent per bottle.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said elimination of the bottle bill likely would result in an increase in curbside bottle recycling, which in turn would create more costs for the city.
“We pay for recycling by the ton,” he said. “An increase in that tonnage increases our costs for recycling.”
Klostermann said state legislators instead should focus on modifying the existing bottle bill to ensure that participating retailers and redemption centers are adequately compensated for returned bottles and cans.