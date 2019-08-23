Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque will open its sportsbook in early September, officials have confirmed.
The Wednesday, Sept. 4, opening date is one day before the kickoff of the National Football League season.
In keeping with that theme, the casino will host former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman for a “first bet” celebration at noon Sept. 4. He will remain in town for a “watch party” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Packers take on the Chicago Bears.
David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming Corp., said he expects the new amenity to be a big hit.
“We have had a great reception from customers in other states where we introduced sports gambling over the last year,” he said.
Diamond Jo’s new offering will be named FanDuel Sportsbook, reflecting Boyd Gaming’s partnership with the widely known sports betting operator.
The sportsbook will be located in the southeast corner of the casino in an area that previously housed slot machines. Construction is ongoing.
“There will be betting windows where you can place a wager with a FanDuel representative, and there will also be kiosks for customers that prefer a more convenient option,” Strow said.
Strow confirmed that the sportsbook’s launch will mean additional employees working at the casino, but he said he is unsure how many. These workers will be employees of FanDuel, rather than Diamond Jo, he said.
Sports betting at Diamond Jo will start about one week after the feature’s debut at the other Dubuque casino. Q Casino and Hotel officials said earlier this week that they anticipate starting operations Tuesday, Aug. 27, or Wednesday, Aug. 28.
At many other Iowa casinos, sports betting already is underway.
Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said eight Iowa casinos had opened their sportsbooks as of Thursday. Two more are slated to open this weekend.
“Many others have projected launches for the next week,” Ohorilko said. “Every operator (with a license) plans to be up within the next few weeks.”
Eighteen of the 19 Iowa casinos overseen by IRGC have obtained licenses to operate sportsbooks. Casino Queen in Marquette, Iowa, has not applied for a license, but plans to do so, officials have said.
Ohorilko said the IRGC also has approved two licenses for entities that will offer “advance deposit wagering” services, which will allow users to place bets using apps on smartphones.
London-based company William Hill is partnering with four Iowa casinos and already has launched its sports betting app, Ohorilko said. Another license has been issued to Elite Hospitality Group, which is working with three Iowa casinos.
Officials representing both Q and Diamond Jo casinos have both indicated that they eventually plan to offer sports betting through smartphone applications. However, this option will not be available immediately.