Crawford County’s county clerk will not seek reelection after holding the position for more than two decades.
Janet Geisler recently announced her decision in a press release.
She has served in her role since 1996, making her Crawford County’s longest-serving clerk ever. Her current term ends Dec. 31.
Geisler also worked for the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension office and staffed the county switchboard before serving as deputy clerk.
Voters will elect a new county clerk on Nov. 3 during the general election. If a primary is required, it will occur on Aug. 11.
Those who wish to run for the position can collect papers at the Crawford County Administration Building, 225 N. Beaumont Road, Suite 210, in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Prospective candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on April 15. Paperwork is due June 1.