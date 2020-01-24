Clarke University and Northeast Iowa Community College officials on Thursday announced a partnership through which they will offer some students dual admission to the schools starting this fall.
The “NICC Today, CU Tomorrow” partnership aims to help meet students where they are so they can attain four-year degrees, leaders of both schools said.
“Instead of one college helping individuals, now you have two colleges coming together, so the collective impact should be wider, deeper and long-lasting,” NICC President Liang Chee Wee said.
The partnership was announced during a meeting of Clarke’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Through the program, students will have the option to earn an associate’s degree at NICC and then be guaranteed junior status at Clarke University in one of seven fields of study — education, business, computer information systems, nursing, psychology, social work and sport management, according to a press release.
A benefit of that partnership is that when students switch from NICC to Clarke, their credits from the community college will transfer into their program of study.
“Too often … classes (for transfer credits) will be counted as electives,” said Clarke President Thom Chesney. “And then there’s the surprise factor. ‘I thought I was going to be a junior but I’m actually at sophomore standing because I’m really not making the progress I could be on a specific major.’”
Participating students also will be able to access services, student life and other activities at both campuses. They can even live on campus at Clarke while attending NICC.
“What are some of those needs, what are some of the ways in which their engagement in campus life, college life, leads to a greater likelihood of success?” Chesney said. “For many, an on-campus living experience can be that.”
The program will aim to serve NICC nursing students, as well as students who fall short of Clarke admissions standards or who might not receive enough financial aid to afford four years at Clarke. Other students still will be able to take a traditional path of starting at Clarke.
“The uniqueness of this program is we no longer say there is one way to get a four-year degree,” Wee said.
Students in the program will start out enrolled at NICC. Though they will have access to many features of student life, they will not be able to play on competitive Clarke sports teams while at NICC, Chesney said.
Wee said NICC has a similar partnership with Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
Several members of Clarke’s Board of Trustees said they are excited about the partnership.
“(For) young people that don’t think they have the aptitude for college, this is a good pathway for them to be able to start with (NICC) and find their way to Clarke University,” Tim Conlon said.