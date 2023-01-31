A financial institution officially has moved its headquarters out of Dubuque, but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations.

HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver as of Jan. 1. However, officials speaking to the Telegraph Herald on Monday said HTLF’s operations in Dubuque largely will not be affected.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.