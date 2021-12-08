MANCHESTER, Iowa – Authorities said a man sexually abused a girl seven years ago in Manchester.

Shalako W. Yates, 38, of Trinity, Texas, recently was arrested in Manchester on a warrant charging lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state that Yates fondled a girl who was younger than 13 in the summer of 2014. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.

