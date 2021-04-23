A pair of musical groups will perform popular songs from the 1990s and early 2000s during a show in Dubuque next month.
Boy Band Review and Pop Rocks! will perform at an event dubbed “Flashback Friday” on May 21 at Five Flags Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Boy Band Review specializes in performing songs popularized by the boy-band pop groups that reached the peak of their fame in the 1990s. Pop Rocks! is known for performing throwback hip-hop, dance music and current Top 40 hits. Both groups have performed gigs across the country.