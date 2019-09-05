The Lacs

The Lacs will return to Dubuque later this year.

 Telegraph Herald

A country rap duo that has twice sold out a Dubuque casino showroom will return for a third show later this year.

The Lacs will perform at the Q Showroom in Q Casino and Hotel at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, the facility announced Wednesday.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the standing-room-only show.

The duo making up The Lacs formed in 2000 in Georgia. The group blends traditional country, southern rock and rap.

