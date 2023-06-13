ELIZABETH, Ill. -- Staff from the office of Illinois State Rep. and House Republican leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, will hold traveling office hours for constituents this week.

District Manager Connie Marney will hold office hours from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 15 at Elizabeth Village Hall, 200 E. Myrtle St., in Elizabeth, Ill., according to an online event announcement.

Recommended for you