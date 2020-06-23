MARQUETTE, Iowa -- Lazy River Beer and Wine Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riverfront Park in Marquette.
The event features tastings from local wineries, breweries and restaurants and live music by The PeOple.
Tickets are $30 and are available at the McGregor & Marquette Chamber of Commerce, 146 Main St.; Eagles Landing Winery, 127 North St.; and at mcgreg-marq.org/events/lazy-river-fest.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old, and designated drivers are admitted for free.