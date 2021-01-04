Early plans have been set in motion to restore the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque’s church, 1699 Iowa St., to its original state, and the congregation has already surpassed its first fundraising goal.
Over $215,000 was raised from October through December, surpassing the goal of $200,000 in that timeframe thanks to fundraising efforts put forth by the 55-person congregation and a benefactor offering to match $2 to every dollar raised.
Church President Marian Maciej-Hiner said the slogan of the fundraising and project is “Let’s make this Jackson Park gem shine.” The church was originally built in 1885 as a German Methodist church and was purchased by the fellowship in 2003.
“When we started fundraising, we were extremely grateful for the incentive and motivation to do this,” she said. “Without that two-to-one match, I don’t know if we would have considered embarking on this journey.”
Conversations about restoration began when John Butler, executive chairman of Cottingham and Butler, saw an old photo of the church and brought it to Heritage Works president and CEO Duane Hagerty. Hagerty said the photo showed that a belfry was originally in the northeast corner of the church and later removed.
Looking at historic photos of the carpenter gothic-style building, Hagerty said a conceptual rendering of what the church would look like came forward.
“In historic preservation, a picture is worth a thousand words,” he said. “It captures some of that imagination and spurred some of the excitement (about the project).”
Maciej-Hiner said that, in addition to the belfry, plans include major exterior and interior restoration to make the current building appear like the original. They also plan to add an elevator to make the lower level accessible to all.
Hagerty added that Gronen would be the contractor for the restoration work, and that the company is hoping to use the project to collaborate with Four Mounds and local high schools on vocational training opportunities.
“What we’re most excited about is it really is, and can be, a community project,” he said. “That neighborhood is one of the most historic in Dubuque, but it really needs a lot of work.”
Maciej-Hiner said a meeting will be held this month to assess the next fundraising steps for the $1.5 million project. Heritage Works already helped the church submit the first phase of an application for state historic tax credits, which she said she feels confident will be approved. A second part will be submitted this spring, she said, which is also when work would ideally start.
After doing more fundraising and looking into grant opportunities, she said she hopes the restored building could function as a community space and point of pride.
“I’ve just been so heartened by the support that we’ve gotten from people in the community who are looking at it as a larger project of neighborhood revitalization and historic preservation,” she said.