JAMESTOWN, Wis. -- A bridge in rural Grant County will likely be closed until Monday, April 25.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department reported Saturday morning that a bridge in the township of Jamestown would be closed effectively immediately due to concerns of structural integrity.
The bridge is located on Rock Cut Road, between Fairplay and Spring Valley roads.
An official with the sheriff's department said the bridge will likely be closed throughout the weekend until workers can head out to address the structural issues.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.