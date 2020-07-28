A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Dubuque.
Colten J. Fiegen, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of serious injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Fiegen was driving a motorcycle west in the 1500 block of Old Mill Road at about 7 p.m. Monday when he failed to turn in time and struck a curb.
Fiegen was cited with reckless driving, failure to have a valid driver's license and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.