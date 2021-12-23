Sorry, an error occurred.
Robert D. Harris
A Dubuque man is accused of demanding money from a convenience store clerk and exposing himself to her friend.
Robert D. Harris, 25, of 429 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree robbery and indecent exposure.
Court documents state that about 4:20 a.m. Dec. 14 a man later identified as Harris entered Fas Mart, 2175 Central Ave. Once inside the store, Harris threatened to punch a customer, who fled.
Harris then walked behind the counter and demanded money from store clerk Zion B. Johnson, 18. Johnson told Harris that she would not be able to give him money, documents state.
Harris then turned to Johnson’s friend Ashana D. Allen-Warren, 19, and pulled down his pants, documents state. Harris then left the store on foot.
Police used store surveillance camera footage to identify Harris as the suspect. Police reported that the footage shows Harris exposing himself to Allen-Warren.
