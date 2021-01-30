FENNIMORE, Wis. — A jury this week convicted a former Fennimore police officer of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor more than a decade ago.
Zachary T. Hogenson, 32, was convicted in Grant County Circuit Court of repeated sexual assault of the same child, a felony applicable when there are at least three acts of first- or second-degree sexual assault. The verdict came following a two-day trial.
His sentencing hearing has been set for March 30.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2007 and 2008 involving a girl younger than 15.
The charge was filed in November 2019 following an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
According to court documents, the victim reported that she met Hogenson in 2007 and had repeated sexual encounters with him through 2008 at locations in Grant County. At that time, Hogenson was 19.
The victim described the sexual activity as “something she did not want to do,” court documents stated.
Hogenson was employed by the Fennimore Police Department from November 2018 to July 2019.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman previously said the case was referred to Iowa County for investigation because Hogenson previously applied for a job with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department before the allegations surfaced.