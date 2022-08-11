DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Another Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville probably isn’t in the cards for next year.

Frank Thomas — Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that construction projects likely will pause MLB teams playing in Dyersville for a year.

