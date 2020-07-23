ELKADER, Iowa — A fish kill near Elkader was traced to a nearby agricultural cooperative, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
DNR field staff this week investigated a creek one mile northeast of Elkader after a citizen reported a sizable fish kill. Officials found dead minnows, carp, suckers and other species along nearly three miles of Roberts Creek, a press release states.
DNR staff discovered elevated ammonia levels in a drainage ditch below Three Rivers FS, an agricultural cooperative.
Co-op staff admitted that they had emptied a “secondary containment structure around a fertilizer tank” on July 20, one day prior to the DNR investigation, the release states. DNR field tests showed that water emptied from the structure had high levels of ammonia.
Co-op staff cleaned the area, and managers from the co-op committed to upgrading water-testing equipment and training staff on ways to test and monitor the area, according to the DNR.