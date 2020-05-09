A developer’s plans for a historic brewery presents the best option for saving a crumbling Dubuque landmark, according to a city commission.
Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission members voted unanimously this week to recommend that City Council members rezone the historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St. from light-industrial use to downtown commercial district to allow a mix of office, commercial and residential space.
“That will result in the renovation of a deteriorated and blighted structure and revitalize this mixed-use neighborhood,” said city Assistant Planner Guy Hemenway.
The nearly 3-acre complex has suffered several structural collapses over the years and has been a perpetual code enforcement and nuisance problem for the city in recent years.
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., purchased the properties in 2017 and still is trying to secure low-income-housing state tax credits for the project to move forward. That is in addition to securing state and federal historic tax credits and city tax incentives.
The roughly 125-year-old complex that was once capable of producing more than 200,000 barrels of beer annually has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Emerson aims to redevelop the property, with plans for about 80 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments above 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space, with 123 off-street parking spaces.
Plans include the potential for a small grocer, clothing store, restaurants and hair salon.
“Everything that we’re doing is following historic restoration guidelines,” Emerson said.
Dubuque attorney Mark Willging, representing Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing at 3190 Jackson St., argued the rezoning and proposed apartments are incompatible with surrounding industrial use.
Commission members and city staff, however, rejected that argument, noting that the stamping company and former brewery campus are already surrounded by single-family homes.
Emerson said his firm feels residential use is the best approach to redevelop the property, “especially with the historic guidelines.”
“We firmly believe that this project can’t happen unless it’s residential,” he said. “It has the layers of funding” available needed to rehab such a large, historic campus.
Commission members agreed, adding that a six- or seven-story brick building built in the late 1800s is inefficient and no longer attractive for manufacturing and light-industrial development.
“I think this whole area is changing,” said Commission Member Pat Norton. “And tendencies are to move industrial areas out of these smaller neighborhoods and buildings like this. For example, Flexsteel moved out (of its old production facility on Jackson Street).”
City Council members are expected to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request at their May 18 meeting.