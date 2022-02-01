Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a program introducing participants to basket-making.
A pine needle basket class will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa.
Attendees will use long-leaf pine needles, native to the southeastern U.S., as they learn the art of basket-making, according to an event description from the organization.
The cost is $10. Interested participants must register at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.