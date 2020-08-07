The City of Dubuque has completely settled a lawsuit filed against a Dubuque police officer for his role in a February 2016 crash.
Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, the city’s insurance provider, will pay $50,000 to William McClellan for medical bills, pain and suffering related to injuries suffered in the crash, said Dubuque Attorney Les Reddick, who is representing Lt. Pablo Ramirez and the city.
The city previously settled with Racquel McClellan, with ICAP paying her $1,500 and $5,000 to her child for medical bills and treatment related to injuries they suffered in the crash.
A crash report said Ramirez was en route to a disturbance call with his vehicle’s lights and sirens on, but he turned them off just before a left turn at the intersection of Johnson Street and Garfield Avenue. His vehicle collided with the McClellans’ vehicle. Ramirez was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn.
The couple sued Ramirez and the city for negligence. An Iowa District Court judge initially dismissed the suit, saying that Ramirez and the city are immune from liability during emergency responses.
Appellate court judges ruled last summer that Ramirez was not still in emergency response mode, as he "was not making use of an audible or visual signaling device at the time he was driving" and "was not privileged to disobey applicable traffic laws."
Chicago attorney Marvin W. Gray, who is representing William McClellan, declined to comment, stating the family did not wish to divulge details of the settlement.
Reddick said William McClellan had initially sought more than $1 million from the city under his personal injury claim.
"He had a knee injury and had treatment on it," Reddick said. "The medical bill lien was $30,000. (The city) compensated him for out-of-pocket medical expenses and some pain and suffering of his injury."
McClellan's claims and causes of action filed against the city were dismissed in full in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County, according to court records.