PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — If historic reenactor Kelly James wants to paint a rainbow, she really has to work for it.
Her reds come from crushed up cochineal beetles, the yellow from yarrow weed. The purple paint is a mix of indigo flowers and sheep urine. It’s sort of like chemistry, she said, and it takes a lot of practice to get the colors just right.
“Certain metals will give me wonderful greens, or another kind of rust will give me sienna,” James said while holding up a reddish pigment Friday at Mound View Park in Platteville. “You have all these colors that you can create naturally.”
James used those skills to play the role of an artist from 1803 as one of more than 30 reenactors participating in the 24th annual Platteville Historic Re-enactment, which continues this weekend.
The event is meant to showcase the history of the Upper Mississippi River Valley from the mid-1770s to 1840. This weekend’s demonstrations mark the first year the event has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spread across the grounds, visitors could find fur traders, merchants and military men. With a few interruptions from cannon fire, they could stop and chat with a candlemaker, blacksmith or colonial musician, too.
“It’s basically a more active way to teach history,” said organizer Stephanie Saager-Bourret. “It brings the written word (of a history textbook) to life.”
Friday was the first day of the reenactments. While the park was open to all, the area quickly was flooded with hundreds of students visiting on field trips. Saager-Bourret estimated anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 kids would visit the reenactment Friday.
Platteville high schoolers Irian Mejia and Laura Zuniga said their favorite stop was a display of Wampum belts, Indigenous-style belts made of seashells that include symbolic imagery.
“At first, we just stopped because she had a dog, to be honest,” Irian said. “But it was interesting. … It seems like it would be really hard to make those from shells.”
Platteville freshman Chris Steinbach said his favorite parts were the bagpipes and cannon fire, two of the reenactment’s noisiest demonstrations.
“I mean, it’s a cannon,” he said, indicating that its merits were self-evident. “And the bagpipes are just kind of cool.”
A few tents away, silversmith Dave Dittmer showed visitors examples of trade silver. His collection included rings, broaches and decorative tankards. He said events such as the reenactment offer a unique way to learn about history.
“Kids study famous people every day,” he said. “What I try to do is show them the everyday life of everyday people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.