HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Before Hazel Green resident Doug Blom died in December, he prepared a list on his phone full of advice for friends and family.
The suggestions ranged from the practical to the emotional, and he even included a reminder of the furnace filter size — 20x25x1 — so his wife, Mandy, wouldn’t have any trouble changing it after he passed.
“No. 2 on his list was, ‘Don’t be afraid to be silly,’ which makes total sense coming from him because he was just like a giant goofball,” said Doug’s son Alvin Blom. “And then No. 5 on it was, ‘Always make sure to have at least three close friends. Don’t be a hermit.’”
Doug died on Dec. 27 just months after a cancer diagnosis. He was 53.
Doug was born on July 15, 1969, in Pipestone, Minn., to Alvin and Linda Blom. The family moved to Dubuque when Doug was 3, and he grew up in a home on Lincoln Avenue with his parents and older sister, Ramona, until the family moved to Galena, Ill., when Doug was in high school.
From a young age, Doug was a fan of comic books and practical jokes. He liked Mötley Crüe and meeting up with friends in his teen years, and he looked forward each year to his mom’s homemade birthday cakes.
He met his future wife in
his 20s while working at the Dubuque Packing Company. Despite some of their opposite tastes — Mandy was more a country music gal while Doug was a hard rocker — the couple hit it off and were married on July 22, 1995, in Mandy’s hometown of Hazel Green.
“We had tornado warnings and thunderstorms and lots of rain that day, but it was a nice ceremony and a nice reception,” Mandy recalled. “We just kept it going (despite the weather).”
Around that time, Doug got into the restaurant business. That line of work took him and Mandy to Kansas in 1996, where the couple had their two sons, Vincent and Alvin, and later to Fort Dodge, Iowa, where their daughter, Rebecca, was born.
The family moved to Hazel Green in 2005 when Doug left the restaurant business. He soon took up a job at Signcraft Screenprint in Galena, Ill., where he worked for more than 10 years. He always boasted that the company gave him his birthday off, and he forged many close friendships with his coworkers.
Doug was a family man, and he worked hard to ensure there was food on the table and toys available for the kids. He attended every school sporting event he could, and he established special traditions with each of his kids.
He took Rebecca out for father-
daughter days, where they would go bowling or drive to Galena for ice cream. Any time a new superhero movie came out, he would be in line with Alvin on opening night with some heavily buttered popcorn.
“I remember he used to coach our little league team, and we were not good,” said Doug’s son Vincent Blom. “We were not good at all, but he made it fun. A lot of coaches nowadays if their team was bad, there’s some sort of punishment at practice, but if we lost, he’d be like ‘Well, did you guys have fun? Yeah? Then, that’s all that matters.’”
When the kids aged out of the house, Doug embraced the renewed alone time with Mandy. The two would tackle home improvement projects, play cards or watch a new movie. On his way to work, he would send each of his family members a quick good morning text to let them know he cared.
“He was never bothered by the empty nest syndrome,” Mandy said. “I was sometimes, but he just kept reminding me to be proud of (the kids) because they’re out on their own and doing their own thing.”
In addition to his family, Doug enjoyed fishing, superhero movies, creepy clowns and pranking friends. He was also a fan of refinishing furniture, and he wasn’t afraid to pick up pieces that people put on the curb if he thought he could give them a second life.
One of Doug’s greatest joys, however, was his granddaughter, Clover, who was born in July. Despite typically being more reserved in public, he was prone to pulling up pictures of her on his phone to show off to anyone he could.
“Any time we’d go out shopping, it’d be, ‘Do you need anything for Clover?’” said Rebecca, Doug’s daughter and Clover’s mom. “The one thing I wanted him to get her before he passed was her first bike (for when she’s older), and he was able to go out and get that before he died.”
Doug was diagnosed in August with stage 1 renal cell carcinoma in his left kidney and a sarcoma in his left lung the size of a softball. It wasn’t his first run-in with a serious illness. At age 5, he had a serious case of mumps that left him deaf in one ear, and he was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a senior in high school. Later in life, he was also diagnosed with and treated for skin cancer.
This time, however, the sarcoma in his lung was incurable, and his condition deteriorated rather quickly.
Doug spent his final months surrounded by family. His kids, sister and mom would visit frequently, and he would chat with them about life or share pieces of advice. It was during this time that the family made some surprising discoveries, such as the fact that the Fourth of July was Doug’s favorite holiday despite long-running assumptions it was Halloween.
When Doug died in December, he was surrounded by his loved ones.
“While it was hard to see him go through the illness and see the illness take him from us, (those last few months) were still beautiful because we each had our own time alone with him to talk or watch a movie,” Mandy said. “... And then, all of us were here for him (when he died).”
