Police said a child was injured Saturday when she ran into the road and was struck by a vehicle.
Roma L. Johnson, 12, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Wednesday. She suffered abrasions on her arm and leg and complained of knee pain.
The crash occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Dock Street. The report states that Greyson J. Gardner, 17, of Dyersville, Iowa, was northbound on Rhomberg when Johnson ran across the intersection. Gardner attempted to stop but couldn’t avoid hitting Johnson, the report states.
Traffic camera footage and reports from witnesses found that Johnson did not look both ways before crossing the street, the report states.