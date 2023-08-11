Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said that a Dubuque man has been arrested on charges that involved taking part in a retail theft scheme.
Andrew M. Trilk, 33, of 763 Kennedy Circle, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Court documents state that Trilk processed a no-receipt return at Menards, 5300 Westside Drive, for an item that had been identified as stolen by the store.
An investigation found that Trilk and four other individuals had fraudulently returned stolen items from Menards beginning in May, documents state.
These returns resulted in the theft of $2,085 worth of merchandise, documents state.
The scheme was directed by a sixth individual, documents state.
