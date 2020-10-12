GALENA, Ill. – A competition offering Jo Daviess County businesses the opportunity to win startup money has been rescheduled.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, NW Illinois Economic Development will hold its fourth annual seed money competition. The online event was previously scheduled to be held on Oct. 27.
Businesses participating in the event will be asked to present a proposal for a new business or service concept before a panel of judges. The winner of the competition will be awarded $1,000 in seed money.
The competition will be held online through Zoom. Anyone interested in participating or receiving a Zoom invitation to view the meeting should email info@nwiled.org by Oct. 21.