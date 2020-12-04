On Thursday morning, a group of about 15 people gathered with winter coats and to-go coffee cups at the Slumberland loading dock in Dubuque.
“My daughter said to me, ‘You look chipper this morning,’” said Four Oaks Regional Director Amy Kallaher. “I said, ‘Of course. It’s bed day.’”
“Bed day” refers to the annual Four Oaks holiday event of delivering free mattress sets to Dubuque-area families in need, thanks to a long-standing partnership between the organization and the Dubuque Slumberland store. Four Oaks, a social service agency with programs aimed to assist area families, has helped deliver the sets for more than a decade.
The group of volunteers spent Thursday morning loading up 30 twin and 10 full mattress sets, which included a mattress, box spring and bed frame, into trucks to be delivered to predetermined addresses.
Kallaher said the group was delivering mattresses to eight families, while the rest would go to the Four Oaks office. While all the mattresses were spoken for, some sets will be delivered on later dates due to families needing to quarantine because of COVID-19.
Being able to give families beds also gives the opportunity to sleep better at night, Kallaher said. Better sleep can lead to more energy to tackle a day, can improve brain health and can increase a student’s performance in school.
“People don’t realize there are people in the community that don’t have a bed,” she said. “But a bed is not a priority when you’re trying to put food on the table.”
The mattress delivery also marks the only holiday-related activity that Four Oaks was able to do this year, Kallaher added, as all of the organization’s other events have been canceled.
Mark Jones, Dubuque Slumberland store manager, echoed Kallaher’s statements on the importance of making sure families and children have beds.
“It means a lot to us that children have the security of having their own mattress today and the rest of their lives, and the parents then don’t have to worry about it,” he said.
The Dubuque store’s Four Oaks partnership goes along with the Slumberland franchise’s Home for the Holidays event, during which stores across the country donate beds to families in need.
“They help us find the people who need it the most,” Jones said of Four Oaks. “They do so much besides this, but to us, this is a huge, huge thing.”
Four Oaks Program Coordinator Kristy Fenwick said the organization’s volunteers usually bring the mattress sets right into families’ homes, so they don’t have to struggle with the bulky items. However, COVID-19 safety precautions prompted a switch to leaving the sets outside of recipients’ doors, and she said Four Oaks made sure to tell families to have someone on hand that could bring items inside.
Each year, Fenwick said, Four Oaks reaches out to area families to see who is in high need of bedroom furniture. She watched several families over the years be brought to tears by the sight of a mattress coming towards their door.
“You never know if a family is recovering from homelessness or just got out of a domestic violence situation. They get these beds so they’re not sleeping on the floor,” she said. “ ... It’s heartbreaking. They may not have any furniture at all, but they’re trying to pay for food, rent, child care.”
Also providing some muscle to load up trucks were members of New Life Church. Pastor Kyle Rains said the church got linked with Four Oaks after Kallaher saw their food drive for Iowans affected by the August derecho storm.
Church officials had hoped to develop connections with organizations helping those in need, Rains said, and Four Oaks has deep roots in the community to reach those populations.
“I think COVID has compounded a sense of loss,” he said. “So it’s good to be able to help with that.”