The CEO of Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging has announced her retirement.
Donna Harvey will retire on Dec. 31, according to a press release from the agency. The agency provides services to older adults in 18 counties in northeast Iowa.
The release states that Harvey became the agency’s chief executive officer in October 2016, after having served as director of the Iowa Department on Aging since 2011.
Harvey states in the release that she looks forward to “being able to spend time with my husband, family, and friends, and traveling in our motor home.”
Agency officials are forming a search committee with the aim of having a new CEO in place before Harvey’s departure.