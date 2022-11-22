Eastern Iowa’s mental health region plans to begin its search in December for Dubuque County’s next disabilities coordinator, who will have different duties.
Mae Hingtgen, executive director of Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region, recently told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that she had settled on the job description and hiring timeline for the county’s vacant coordinator position. The opening was created when Ann Cameron Williams resigned in September.
Each county in the region handles specific regional duties, as well as work within the county. Williams was the contracting coordinator for the region. A recent review by Hingtgen led to consolidating two sets of regional duties and the creation of a new area of focus.
That left the regional evidence-based practices and quality assurance coordinator position open at the same time as Dubuque County’s coordinator position. So, those regional duties will be part of the job of the new Dubuque County coordinator.
Hingtgen said she intends to begin advertising the position as soon as Dubuque County’s new human resources director, Chelsea Greene, starts in that role in December. Hingtgen said she feels positively about the county’s prospects.
“In this day and age of workforce, we kind of mine from one another, so we may be able to attract somebody who comes from the provider network or has previous leadership experience,” she said.
