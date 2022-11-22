Eastern Iowa’s mental health region plans to begin its search in December for Dubuque County’s next disabilities coordinator, who will have different duties.

Mae Hingtgen, executive director of Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region, recently told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that she had settled on the job description and hiring timeline for the county’s vacant coordinator position. The opening was created when Ann Cameron Williams resigned in September.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.