In the absence of federal regulations, the State of Wisconsin is taking the reins to establish protocols to regulate the use of a class of chemicals of growing concern.
Known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, the compounds can be found in consumer products such as fast-food wrappers, firefighting foam and non-stick cookware. They are linked to health problems.
Officials in the states of Iowa and Illinois await federal standards, which could require local governments to test for the presence of PFAS in water.
In the tri-state region, where testing is not conducted, community officials say they lack potential contamination sources, obviating the need for sampling.
“I don’t see a risk here,” said Matt Trotter, manager of the Galena, Ill., wastewater treatment plant.
WISCONSIN TESTING
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources earlier this year began a rulemaking process to develop new water quality standards, which will be used to regulate facilities and activities that pose PFAS contamination risks.
The DNR said studies have linked the chemicals to increased cholesterol levels, low infant birth weights and effects on the immune system.
“We feel that there are significant benefits to the public, the municipalities, and the state to having this data,” said Jason Knutson, Wisconsin DNR wastewater section chief. “By having the data, we can prioritize which municipalities we work the closest with to address PFAS contamination.”
The process is expected to take about 30 months and is being accompanied by widespread testing of two PFAS chemicals — PFOS and PFOA.
The DNR requested in July that 125 municipalities with potential PFAS sources voluntarily sample their wastewater influent and effluent.
Only two have done so to date.
In southwest Wisconsin, the municipalities of Fennimore and Muscoda were among the requested communities that did not test their wastewater.
“I think we’re waiting for direction from the DNR,” said Fennimore Mayor Ryan Boebel, adding that he is unaware of any problems stemming from PFAS chemicals.
Troy Wardell, superintendent of the Village of Muscoda, said testing costs deterred the municipality from initiating a sampling program.
“If (the DNR) wants volunteers to help with this stuff, I think they should be paying for it up-front,” he said. “Our budget is so tight.”
Several state municipal associations recently informed the DNR they are encouraging their membership to identify PFAS dischargers and work with those entities to reduce the use of PFAS-containing products.
However, they advised municipalities to not undertake sampling because of a lack of protocols and standards.
IOWA AND ILLINOIS
Iowa agencies have found little evidence of PFAS contamination that would justify the development of state standards.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency testing of 58 public water systems conducted from 2013 to 2015 failed to detect PFOS and PFOA.
The state also lacks probable sources, including manufacturing sites that produce or apply the chemicals and major U.S. Department of Defense facilities.
“Currently, all the data points to the fact that there isn’t a risk to drinking water in Iowa,” said Roger Bruner, water quality monitoring supervisor with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Because of the lack of state direction, the Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center does not conduct testing, said manager William O’Brien.
“We are aware it can be an issue, and we are following any state guidance right now,” he said.
The State of Illinois also does not impose water quality standards for PFAS. A spokesperson from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency could not be reached for comment.
James Mensendike, public works director in the Village of Elizabeth, Ill., said he was unfamiliar with PFAS testing.
Staff from the East Dubuque, Ill., wastewater treatment plants could not be reached for comment.