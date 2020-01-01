A rock band with seven Top 10 hits, including “Blurry,” will return to Dubuque in February.
Puddle of Mudd will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar, the facility announced Tuesday afternoon. Tickets are on sale now.
Puddle of Mudd hails from Kansas City, Mo. The band has seven songs that have cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, including No. 1’s “Blurry” and “Psycho” and the No. 2 hit, “She Hates Me.”
Ticket prices start at $25, plus fees. They can be purchased at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo’s B Connected counter and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office and by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
It will mark the second concert for Puddle of Mudd in Dubuque in about one year. The band took the stage at Q Casino and Hotel this February.