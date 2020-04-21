LANCASTER, Wis. — A group of Grant County farmers plans to study and publicize best management practices in hopes of promoting soil and water conservation in southwest Wisconsin.
Andy Buttles, a founding member of Grant County Stewardship Influencers, said having farmers spearhead sustainability initiatives is preferable to being left on the receiving end of state and federal mandates.
“If we don’t do a very good job of what we do, somebody’s going to tell us how we have to do it, and that really doesn’t work as well,” he said. “Farmers like hearing from other farmers about what works and what doesn’t work.”
Buttles operates Stone-Front Farm, a 1,000-cow dairy operation in rural Lancaster, and farms 2,000 acres of row crops.
Last June, the stewardship group hosted its inaugural meeting, attracting about 50 people who represent dairy, hog and crop operations along with agronomists and suppliers. Several follow-up meetings were delayed by a challenging growing season and COVID-19 outbreak.
One of its primary projects this year will be to establish an experimental growing site, where varieties of cover crops will be spread across several test plots.
The location, which has not yet been selected, will be adjacent to a Grant County highway, readily accessible to examination from farmers and passersby.
Members also will have opportunities to showcase conservation practices across social media and organize demonstrations of production techniques and equipment they are implementing on their farms.
“There are a lot of things going on in the conservation world, but farmers don’t always know about it, so a big part of our group will be a conduit to get the information that’s out there to the farmers,” Buttles said.
The group joins other area producer-led associations in southwest Wisconsin, including the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association and Uplands Watershed Group, both in Iowa County, Wis., and the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance in Lafayette County, Wis.
LASA President Jim Winn said such groups are sprouting up across the state.
“There is so much concern out there with groundwater right now,” he said. “It’s a great advantage for farmers that we take a hold of these practices and run with them.”
Lynda Schweikert, administrator of Grant County’s Conservation, Sanitation and Zoning Department, said the county has offered its resources to the new Grant County stewardship group and intends to collaborate where possible.
Buttles also intends to apply for a Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which provides dollars for the adoption of conservation practices.
“We want to be proactive,” he said. “We want to be ahead of everything.”