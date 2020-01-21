A University of Dubuque faculty member is joining a project aimed at combating antibiotic resistance with the help of students.
Adam Kleinschmit, an associate professor of biology, recently became a partner instructor with the Tiny Earth network, which is encouraging students worldwide to play a role in the development of new antibiotics. His students this spring will examine microbes in soil samples in hopes of finding ones with antibiotic properties.
“It’s like mining,” Kleinschmit said. “That’s essentially what we’re doing. We’re screening through soil to find that one or a few that are big novel antibiotics.”
Finding new antibiotics is a key part of addressing antibiotic resistance, he said. National and international officials say the issue is one of the biggest challenges to public health.
“It’s what many people say is a defining crisis of the 21st century, and I’m talking about throughout the world, not just here in the U.S.” Kleinschmit said.
He will integrate Tiny Earth network’s research objectives into the lab section of a microbiology course.
Students will collect soil samples from around campus and other locations, then isolate bacteria in them to look for microbes that produce antimicrobial compounds. If they find microbes that can inhibit the growth of relatives of clinical pathogens, that is a sign they could be a source of a relevant antibiotic.
Students will send their strains to researchers at the University of Wisconsin, who will examine the microbes more closely to determine whether they are related to an existing antibiotic or possibly a new class of antibiotics.
Kleinschmit noted that many antibiotics currently in use were discovered in the 1950s to 1970s. Many pharmaceutical companies have shifted their research to focus on drugs that target chronic diseases, so research into new antibiotics has slowed, he said.
“Tiny Earth is using the collective power of undergrads … to find these microbes that make antibiotics and do some of the screenings,” Kleinschmit said.
The network has participants around the U.S. and internationally.
Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention characterizes antibiotic resistance as “one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.”
At least 2.8 million people nationwide come down with an antibiotic-resistant infection each year, leading to more than 35,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Antibiotic resistance has increased in recent decades, Kleinschmit said, likely due to the overuse of antibiotics. That can be linked, in part, to when doctors prescribe and patients take antibiotics when they are not needed. Antibiotics also are used extensively in agriculture, he said.
Antibiotic resistance is on the minds of staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The hospital has an antimicrobial stewardship committee that looks at overall antibiotic use, examining trends and developing local recommendations for providers.
“Annually, we look at our local resistance patterns to make sure that we are still treating things with the most appropriate antibiotics,” said Amanda Powers, clinical coordinator for the pharmacy at the medical center.
One way to mitigate antibiotic resistance is making sure patients use antibiotics when appropriate. That means not using them to treat viral infections and taking prescriptions for their full course, Powers said.
She also said there definitely is a need for newer antibiotics and that there have not been many new ones on the market in recent years.
“We would really welcome antibiotics that would help treat things that we’re seeing other antibiotics being resistant to,” she said.
Kleinschmit said that through the Tiny Earth network, his students will gain research experiences to help them learn about addressing scientific problems in collaboration with other researchers.
“By them making contributions, hopefully students will see that science really is collaborative, and science doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” he said.