Dubuque County’s updated emergency radio system will not be officially implemented until near the end of the year, according to county officials.
Last week, members of the Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee discussed beginning the testing phase of the system at the end of August. Officials will need to test the signal strength of the system for the entirety of the county.
In September 2017, Dubuque County Supervisors voted to bond for about $10 million to revamp the emergency communication system to meet the latest federal standards. The upgrades also are expected to improve radio coverage for all emergency response agencies in the county.
In March, county officials told the Telegraph Herald that testing for the new system was expected to begin in June, with the system going operational sometime in the fall. At the time, the project was about a year behind schedule.
Thomas Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management Director, said testing was delayed mostly due to issues with the construction of the system’s six new radio towers. Berger said the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic created restrictions for contractors working on the towers, along with causing delays in the arrival of essential parts from manufacturers.
“Some of these were specialized pieces of equipment that we had to re-order, so that delayed things,” Berger said. “We figured this system is going to last us 25 years, so we wanted to make sure we did it right.”
Berger said he now anticipates emergency services in the county will switch over to the new system in November.
Testing of the system will include driving throughout the entirety of the county to determine radio signal strength. Important buildings, including schools and government offices also will need to be tested.
Mark Murphy, 911 Communication Manager, said the testing will be a lengthy process that will involve assistance from local consultants and RACOM.
“We want to make sure we are getting full coverage of the county,” Murphy said.
On a positive note, Berger said testing the system in the fall will serve as the best indicator of the strength of the new system.
“That’s when trees are at full foliage,” Berger said. “It’s when we would see the most interference.”