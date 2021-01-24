Residential values to increase in Dubuque County, City of Dubuque
After a year in which sales prices markedly outpaced assessed values for residential properties in Dubuque County, officials from the county and City of Dubuque are set to begin calculating how much property valuations will need to increase.
Residential property sales in the city of Dubuque in 2020 had a collective assessed value level of 87.6%. Assessed value levels are determined by taking a property’s assessed value and dividing it by its sales price.
In Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque in 2020, the assessed value level was 89.7%.
Assessed values are examined in Iowa every odd calendar year. State law mandates that assessed value levels must be between 95% and 105% to keep value assessments equal across the state. Because Dubuque County and Dubuque fall below this range, assessed property values must increase to bump up the level percentage.
County Assessor Dave Kubik said the goal for the county is to increase overall assessed values by 8.2% — on properties in Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque — to fall within the state’s value range, though that does not mean a uniform, across-the-board increase.
Dubuque City Assessor Troy Patzner said city-specific assessed values must increase anywhere from 7.4% to 12.4% to meet the state threshold.
Local gun sales surged in 2020 amid social unrest in U.S.
Workers at Tony’s Jewelry & Loan, 1534 Central Ave., noticed that a portion of its inventory was flying off the shelves last year. Reflecting a trend that took hold across the nation, owner Anthony Koch said gun sales picked up considerably.
“I think politics have a big role,” he said. “There are a lot of articles, a lot of speculation, about people getting their gun rights stripped away, and people get concerned.”
Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a trade group widely cited for its analysis of gun sales, estimated that U.S. sales reached nearly 23 million units in 2020, an increase of more than 60% over the 13.9 million sold in 2019.
Robert Lee, general information clerk for the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, said 1,195 permits — new and renewals — were issued countywide in 2019 for either concealed carry of a weapon or the acquisition of a pistol or revolver.
That number rose to 3,331 in 2020, Lee said.
“Anecdotally speaking, there was some concern about the social unrest and apprehension about the election cycle,” Lee said.
Realtors report that area home sales boomed in 2020
East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reported that 1,619 homes were sold in the Dubuque area in 2020, a 17% increase compared to the previous year. Average sales prices, meanwhile, increased 5% to nearly $215,000.
Sherry Spahn, president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said the unique circumstances of the past year changed the way people thought of their homes.
“Some people were working from home. Some were using it for a learning space. Others were using it as a workout area when they couldn’t go to the gym,” she said. “In 2020, a lot of people decided they needed a change to accommodate those new circumstances.”
Spahn emphasized that sales were further fueled by low interest rates, which made the financial realities of buying a home more palatable for prospective homebuyers.
Reynolds announces Program to aid bars, restaurants
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced a grant program to help bars and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program will provide one-time grants of up to $25,000 to businesses whose gross sales decreased in the second and third quarters of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The state has allocated $40 million for the fund.
The Republican governor specifically thanked Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, for her work planning the program with Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“Our industry was telling us our economic impact was going to be the worst of any,” said Lundgren, who co-owns Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta. “We have business owners in my district who have told me that they’ve had to take a second mortgage out on their homes to keep their doors open. That shows their commitment to their community and staff.”
Man sentenced to prison for overdose death of area woman
LANCASTER, Wis. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to five years in prison in connection with the overdose death of a Grant County woman.
Travis J. Heal, 30, of La Crosse, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in prison and 12 more years under extended supervision for a conviction of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of a controlled substance, with a repeater modification.
“You don’t really realize until something like this happens how much of an impact that drugs have on someone and their family,” he said during Friday’s hearing in Grant County Circuit Court. “I have a drug problem that I need to deal with, and I’ve been trying to deal with it for many years. … This addiction has pretty much, for lack of a better term, ruined my life.”
But Judge Craig Day said Heal possesses the privilege of being alive and an opportunity to receive treatment, unlike Cierra Strametz, 23, of Boscobel, who was found dead on Nov. 21, 2019, from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
“If you are delivering deadly controlled substances … you have to know that there is a high risk that someone is going to die,” Day said. “To put it more bluntly: that you are going to kill somebody.”
Strametz’s mother, Jackie Schiffler, said Friday that Heal deserved more than five years in prison, urging the court to consider his extensive criminal background.
“The loss of a daughter and friend is a feeling that is widespread and is something that cannot be contained,” she said. “What can be contained is the person who repeatedly shows a lack of concern for the safety of others.”
DRA distributes More grants to dozens of local charities
The Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors on Tuesday approved about $410,000 in grant funding to local nonprofits.
During a virtual meeting, board members green-lighted awards to 72 area charities ranging from $670 to $10,000.
Grants are typically awarded in May, but DRA officials voted to significantly delay the allocation because of COVID-19.
At the time, officials pledged that the organization ultimately would distribute $1 million to nonprofits.
The organization reached that goal Tuesday, despite taking a circuitous route to get there.
In the fall of 2020, the DRA decided that $590,000 that is traditionally allocated to the DRA’s endowment fund instead would be distributed to entities that have experienced losses due to the coronavirus.