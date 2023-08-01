Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Camp Courageous will host an annual fundraising gala next month.
The 44th annual Pineapple Gala will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, at the DoubleTree Convention Center, 350 First Ave. Northeast, Cedar Rapids, according to a press release.
The event raises money for the camp, located near Monticello, that serves individuals with special needs and their families.
The event includes a Hawaiian dinner, entertainment, silent and live auctions and a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii.
In the weeks preceding the gala, participating Hy-Vee Stores will offer pineapples for sale with proceeds benefiting Camp Courageous.
These sales began Monday and continue through Sunday, Aug. 13.
Tickets are $75 each. A table of 10 costs $750.
Visit campcourageous.org/pineapple-gala for tickets.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.