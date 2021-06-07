Dubuque County’s top conservation officer says he considers a black bear spotted in the Mud Lake Road area to have become a resident.
“He has been here about a year,” said Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation Board executive director, of a black bear whose image has been showing up on social media posts. “People have been updating us as it moves around.”
Preston said black bears are considered native to Iowa, but their numbers were severely depleted since human settlement increased after the mid-1800s.
Until recently, most black bears sighted in the area were visitors.
“We would get young males coming down from Minnesota and Wisconsin, looking for territory or a mate,” Preston said. “Usually, they would just circle around and go back north, but there are resident bears in Iowa now.”
Preston considers the male spotted in Dubuque County to be among Iowa’s resident bears, and although the bear poses a low risk to humans, he advises residents to give it space.
“It is a wild animal -- if you see him, give him plenty of space,” Preston said. “He has not been a threat to people. I think of it as an overgrown raccoon.”
Black bears like to eat vegetation, bugs, birdseed and garbage, Preston said, which is why residents in areas with known bear sightings should avoid setting their garbage out overnight and should bring in bird feeders when bears are in the vicinity.
“We’ve had some bird feeders taken apart,” Preston said.
He recently was contacted by a man who spread grape jelly out for blue jays outside his home, only to discover another animal beat the birds to the delicacy.
“Bears really like grape jelly,” Preston said.