MILES, Iowa -- A child care and preschool program has opened at Easton Valley Elementary School.
Little River Hawks Daycare serves infants from 2 weeks of age and operates a preschool program for 3-year-old children, according to a press release.
It states that the center is a partnership between Easton Valley Community School District and Sherri Farrell, who owned and operated Wee Care for Young People in Preston for more than 20 years. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Jackson County Economic Alliance facilitated the partnership.
Farrell previously helped the nearby Andrew Community School District with implementing a child-care program.
When Wee Care closed in March due to COVID-19, it was serving 65 children of 46 families from Preston, Miles and Sabula, as well as communities outside the school district.
Wee Care families are being given top priority at the new center, but it is large enough to meet the needs of additional families, according to the release.