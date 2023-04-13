A developer is planning to construct 30 apartment units in a historic downtown structure.
Horizon Development Group intends to invest $7 million in the structure at 1301 Central Ave. to create a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A developer is planning to construct 30 apartment units in a historic downtown structure.
Horizon Development Group intends to invest $7 million in the structure at 1301 Central Ave. to create a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The property, which makes up two conjoined buildings both constructed in the late 1800s, most recently was occupied by Heartland Financial until it moved to the Roshek Building. Before that, from 1959 to 2000, it was the home of the Walsh Store, a family-owned department store.
Scott Kwiecinski, vice president of Horizon Development Group, said the project aims to take advantage of Dubuque’s high demand for housing.
“There is a very low vacancy rate in the community,” he said. “We saw this building was for sale and thought that we could add some affordable units in the downtown.”
However, the project moving forward will rely on the approval of state and federal historic tax credits and federal affordable housing tax, which, put together, would cover about 70% of the project’s construction cost.
“The project is contingent on those credits,” Kwiecinski said.
Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the project also would qualify for the city’s Housing Investment Pilot Program, which provides 10-year forgivable loans of $10,000 per unit for housing projects along the Central Avenue Corridor.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city is working with Horizon Development Group to apply for the program.
If the tax credits are approved, Kwiecinski said, he hopes to begin construction by next spring. The apartments will be constructed on all three levels of the structure and will consist of five one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units.
Kwiecinski said the first floor will also contain a common area and amenities for tenants.
Last week, the Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission voted to rezone 1301 Central Ave. from downtown commercial to office residential to allow for the housing development.
Horizon Development Group has already seen success with housing development in Dubuque. Most recently, the company constructed a 44-unit senior housing complex off of Radford Road, which Kwiecinski said has “done very well.”
However, last year, the developer also nixed a proposed project to construct a 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque for $12.9 million due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
That project also sought tax credits to assist in funding construction costs.
Connors said the prospect of converting a historic structure to new downtown housing falls in line with both the city’s goals to create more housing and develop a most sustainable community.
“Having more downtown housing is great because it’s walkable,” Connors said. “Reusing that building is also great for the environment.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.